bp appoints new vice president for finance for AGT region

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Colin Allan has been appointed a vice president for finance for the Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye (AGT) region effective July 1, 2022, Azernews reports.

In this role, Colin becomes a member of the AGT regional leadership team and will be responsible for all commercial matters related to bp’s oil, gas and renewables businesses in AGT, developing strategy and managing financial performance.

In this position, Colin replaces Niall Henderson, who has been appointed to the role of bp’s vice president of mergers and acquisitions low carbon energy and innovation, effective July 1, 2022.

BP opened its first office in Baku in June 1992 and has since then contributed to Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector through operating projects, such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP).