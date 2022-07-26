Azerbaijani oil prices decline

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, declined by $3.1 on July 25 compared to the previous price, settling at $112.32 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 25 amounted to $110.02 per barrel, also down by $3.16 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $66.4 per barrel on July 25, reducing by $1.46 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $1.61 compared to the previous price and made up $108.61 per barrel.