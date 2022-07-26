Baku, Gdansk ports ink letter of intent on cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Polish Port of Gdansk have signed a letter of intent on cooperation, Azernews reports.

The document was signed during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov with a delegation led by Poland's Infrastructure Deputy Minister Marek Grobarczyk, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport, including railway and maritime transport.

They also exchanged views on the second meeting of the working group on transport and logistics between Azerbaijan and Poland, which is scheduled to take place in Baku in September this year.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 21, 1992. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland was established on August 30, 2004, while the embassy of Poland in Azerbaijan was established on August 23, 2001. Azerbaijan and Poland are actively cooperating in various political, economic, and cultural spheres. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $111 million in 2021.