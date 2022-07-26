FAO: Fertile conditions for bioenergy from hazelnut residues exist in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

There are fertile conditions for obtaining bioenergy from hazelnut residues in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per FAO Azerbaijan.

“There are fertile conditions for #bioenergy from hazelnut residues in #Azerbaijan. We presented preliminary results of #sustainable bioenergy options in the hazelnut value chain within the #HAZER project. The residues will top in the next 5 years,” FAO Azerbaijan wrote on its official Twitter page.

The preliminary results of the evaluation of sustainable bioenergy options in the hazelnut value chain were presented within the framework of the “Catalysing the efficiency and sustainability of Azerbaijan’s hazelnut sector- HAZER” project. The results of the research conducted within the framework of the topic “Results on the interaction and potential opportunities of bioenergy and hazelnut value chain” were presented to the public.

It was stated that a large part of hazelnut shells and pruning residues that can be mobilized for bioenergy production is currently not productively used, and there are fertile conditions for the development of this process.

The report predicts that in the next five years, the residues of hazelnut products from the currently available areas in several regions of Azerbaijan will increase.

“In 2026, it is predicted that the residues from hazelnut pruning will increase from 35,784 tons to 45,866 tons per year, the resulting hazelnut pulp from 41,875 tons to 70,704 tons, and the hazelnut shell from 7,466 tons to 13,132 tons,” the statement reads.

Moreover, within the framework of the above-mentioned project, 2-day training sessions on "FAO bioenergy and food safety approach" were held.

The project, financed by the government of Azerbaijan, is implemented within the framework of the FAO-Azerbaijan Partnership Program.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995. The organization’s office in the country has been operating since 2007.