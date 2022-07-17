Azerbaijani Unicapital planning to provide investment access based on mobile application

By Trend

Launch of ‘Investments’ section is planned to on the basis of mobile application of Leobank (Azerbaijani digital bank) Director of digital business and projects at Unicapital investment company Vugar Namazov told Trend.

According to him, this direction is developed all over the world.

"The joint (Leobank and Unicapital) product for investments on Leobank mobile application platform is one of the first solutions in Azerbaijani market, which is planned to be launched in the near future. I would like to note that this product was developed on the basis of Open Banking financial technology," Namazov said.

"It is well known that banks cannot provide investment services, and investment companies cannot provide banking services. The common solution of this joint product is the technology through which we were able to combine our solutions and create investment opportunities on the basis of the Leobank mobile application," Namazov noted.

He emphasized that the platform is almost ready for launch.

"The launch of the platform is expected soon. We have already started receiving applications from citizens who want to become users of this service," he added.

According to Namazov, it is planned to integrate shares and securities of foreign companies into the application.

"Relevant work in this direction has already been done. At the first stage, customers will be able to buy and invest in American companies using the Leobank platform, also enter the crypto markets," Namazov also added.