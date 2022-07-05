Azerbaijan, ITU set to continue cooperation on TV, radio, mobile networks regulation in border areas

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have decided to continue cooperation on the regulation of TV, radio, and mobile networks in border areas, Azernews reports.

Under the agreement reached with the ITU, two experts from ITU on terrestrial services arrived in Baku for a week to hold discussions with Azerbaijani specialists. The aim of the discussions was to familiarize ITU experts with interference in the country’s broadcasting space and jointly identify solutions for regulating broadcasting in border areas in accordance with international requirements, taking into account the experience of countries worldwide.

During the visit, discussions were held on adapting TV, radio, and mobile communications networks to international standards in border areas. As part of the discussions, the issue of penetration of broadcasts of neighboring countries into Azerbaijan’s territory was discussed. In this regard, in order to regulate these broadcasts within the framework of international requirements, ITU experts proposed relevant provisions in regulatory documents adopted by the union and ways to resolve the issue.

Moreover, ITU experts also organized seminars for the State Administration of Radio Frequencies, Radio & TV Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association, Azercosmos and specialists of mobile communication operators on the international regulation of TV, radio, mobile and fixed-line services.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a specialized UN agency for information and communications technologies (ICT), with which Azerbaijan closely cooperates. Founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks, the union allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strives to improve access to ICTs to underserved communities worldwide.