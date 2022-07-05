Kazakh airline to launch flights to Baku

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Kazakh airline Qazaq Air plans to launch regular flights to Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

“Kazakh committee continues to work on restoring and expanding the route network of international air transportation in connection with the lifting of restrictive measures in the world," the committee said.

Qazaq Air plans to start operating regular flights on the new Aktobe-Baku-Aktobe route starting from July 7.

Flights will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays on Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft, the committee added.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992.

The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various fields of economy. Some 159 companies with the Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the sphere of industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services. Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market and Azerbaijan's investments in the Kazakh non-oil sector from 1995 to 2021 amounted to more than $200 million, while Kazakhstan's investments in the Azerbaijani non-oil sector totaled about $100 million.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $135.7 million in 2021.