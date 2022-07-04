Official: Uzbekistan intends to assist Azerbaijan reconstruction of liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Uzbekistan intends to assist Azerbaijan in the reconstruction of liberated territories, First Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan Akramjon Nematov said.

He made the remarks at the conference of official analytical centers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States held in Shusha, Azernews reports.

"Uzbekistan fully supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We plan to be one of the first countries in the Turkic world to build a modern school in Fuzuli," he said.

Nematov also stated that Uzbekistan aims to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the industrial sector.

"We are now deepening industrial cooperation. At the moment, it is planned to implement joint projects for the assembly of both cars and trucks," he said.

Zangazur corridor

Speaking at the conference, Kazakh Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies Director Talgat Kaliyev emphasized that the launch of the Zangazur corridor is of paramount importance at the moment. He noted that the creation of the corridor will open up tremendous opportunities for the development of the transport sector in the region.

"This will have a positive effect for all Central Asian countries and even for China, as it would connect us with Turkey," he said.

Air transportation

Moreover, Talgar Kaliyev underlined that the countries of the Turkic world need to increase mutual passenger air transportation.

"We need to expand air traffic and establish more favorable tariffs for the development of tourism in the Turkic world," he said.

He also proposed the formation of personnel exchange programs, in particular, in the media sphere for the integration of the Turkic countries.

Investment fund

Organization of Turkic States Deputy Secretary-General Gismat Gozalov mentioned that the opening of the investment fund of member countries of the OTS is planned.

"We have prepared a document on the concept of cooperation between the Turkic states until 2040, for the development and integration of the member countries of the organization," he said.

Meeting of representatives of think tanks of Turkic states

Additionally, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev stated that another meeting of representatives of think tanks of Turkic states is expected in autumn this year.

"The problems and challenges faced by the Turkic countries will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of think tanks of the Turkic countries today in Shusha," he said.