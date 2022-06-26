Baku, Doha discuss trade, investment cooperation expansion

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Qatar have discussed possibilities of expanding trade and investment cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and Qatar's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, held in Doha.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the development of business relations between the business communities of the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Qatar.

Azerbaijan and Qatar are cooperating in various fields of economy, politics, and other spheres since September 1994. The trade turnover between the two countries totalled $1.6 million in 2021. Qatar was also one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bloody clashes going in and around Karabakh from late September to early November in 2020.