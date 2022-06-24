Indonesia, Azerbaijan to cooperate in halal tourism

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Indonesia and Azerbaijan have agreed to increase cooperation in the trade and halal tourism industry, Azernews reports citing Antaranews.

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry made the statement following a meeting between Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Indonesia Jalal Mriyazev.

Speaking about the meeting, the ministry's director of South and Central Asia Jatmiko Prasetyo said that the sides mutually agreed on an increase in trade and partnership in the halal tourism industry.

"I think one aspect that Ambassador Jalal and Mr. Vice-President mutually agreed upon was an increase in trade as well as cooperation in the halal tourism industry, and, of course, halal products from Indonesia could enter Azerbaijan," said the ministry's Director of South and Central Asia Jatmiko Prasetyo.

He pointed out that discussions at the meeting covered the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Indonesia Jalal Mriyazev expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian Vice-President for the country's support in international forums and in the framework of bilateral ties.

"Specifically, Ambassador Jalal also spoke about thirty years of diplomatic relations, which will be celebrated in 2022, and conveyed a request to be a momentum for the two countries to further enhance bilateral relations, especially through the exchange of visits and improvement of bilateral mechanisms," said Mriyazev.

Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin expressed his hope that the Azerbaijani ambassador would fully cooperate to increase trade in non-oil and gas products between Indonesia and Azerbaijan so that the national trade balance could be more balanced, and the trading system would be higher in the future.

Notably, Azerbaijan and Indonesia have built strong diplomatic relations.

Indonesia recognized the Azerbaijani independence on December 28, 1991, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on September 24, 1992.

The two countries actively cooperate in international organizations and always support each other in UN, OIC, NAM, and other international organizations.

Both countries recognize and support their territorial integrity and sovereignty within their internationally recognized borders. Around 12 documents were signed between the two countries.