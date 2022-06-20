Azerbaijan boosts electricity output by 2.9 pct

By Azernews

Azerbaijan has increased electricity production by 2.9 percent or 316.2 million kWh, bringing the volume to 11.2 billion kWh in January-May 2022, Azernews reports per the Energy Ministry.

During the reporting period, thermal power plant electricity generation increased by 198.2 million kWh to 10.3 billion kWh, while hydroelectric power plant electricity generation increased by 109.6 million kWh to 768.7 million kWh. Meanwhile, electricity generation from other sources increased by 8.4 million kWh to 162.2 million kWh.

At the same time, wind power plants produced 41.1 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 24.4 million kWh, and solid household waste incineration plants 96.7 million kWh.

The Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 10.1 billion kWh of electricity production (including 9.4 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 716.2 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), while the State Energy Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for 162.8 million kWh (including 94.2 million kWh at thermal power plants, 46.1 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 22.5 million kWh at solar power plants). Furthermore, the power generated by the Azerishig OJSC's wind power plants was 27.2 million kWh, while the autonomous power plants generated 937.6 million kWh.

In January-May, electricity imports amounted to 60.5 million kWh, while exports to 538.4 million kWh.

Furthermore, in May 2022, the country's electricity production increased by 1.2 percent, or 23.9 million kWh to 2 billion kWh. Electricity exports increased by 4 million kWh to 19.9 million kWh during the reported month, while imports decreased by 9.5 million kWh to 19.8 million kWh.