Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 20.247 manat (0.64 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,142.8971 manat, down by 2.6146 manat (0.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
May 30
3,151.137
June 6
3,154.605
May 31
3,149.3605
June 7
3,132.862
June 1
3,115.7175
June 8
3,140.4185
June 2
3,136.4915
June 9
3,152.242
June 3
3,174.852
June 10
3,134.358
Average weekly
3,145.5117
Average weekly
3,142.8971
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 1.0747 manat (2.84 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.4308 manat, increasing by 0.1661 manat (0.45 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
May 30
37.5469
June 6
37.8596
May 31
37.1684
June 7
37.4217
June 1
36.5245
June 8
37.4822
June 2
37.0769
June 9
37.6058
June 3
38.0069
June 10
36.7849
Average weekly
37.2647
Average weekly
37.4308
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 89.2245 manat (5.13 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,707.5803 manat, which was 40.9802 manat (2.46 percent) more than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
May 30
1,625.9395
June 6
1,740.4005
May 31
1,634.907
June 7
1,719.108
June 1
1,648.3965
June 8
1,713.7785
June 2
1,685.9835
June 9
1,713.4385
June 3
1,737.774
June 10
1,651.176
Average weekly
1,666.6001
Average weekly
1,707.5803
The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 152.8895 manat (4.44 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,381.0569 manat, down by 77.9059 manat (2.25 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
May 30
3,436.414
June 6
3,443.3245
May 31
3,522.094
June 7
3,431.1695
June 1
3,420.9695
June 8
3,399.745
June 2
3,417.7055
June 9
3,340.6105
June 3
3,497.631
June 10
3,290.435
Average weekly
3,458.9628
Average weekly
3,381.0569