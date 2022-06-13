Currency rates for June 13

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of June 13, 2022 was set at 1.7 and 1.7830 manat respectively, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The manat rate in relation to world currencies on June 13:
The manat rate in relation to world currencies on June 13:
Currencies
Official exchange rate
1 US dollar
USD
1,7
1 Euro
EUR
1,7830
1 Australian dollar
AUD
1,1931
1 Argentine peso
ARS
0,0140
100 Belarus ruble
BYN
0,6186
1 Brazil real
BRL
0,3409
1 UAE dirham
AED
0,4628
1 South African rand
ZAR
0,1063
100 South Korean won
KRW
0,1321
1 Czech koruna
CZK
0,0722
1 Chilean peso
CLP
0,2012
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
0,2523
1 Danish krone
DKK
0,2397
1 Georgian lari
GEL
0,5752
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
0,2166
1 Indian rupee
INR
0,0217
1 British pound
GBP
2,0881
100 Indonesian rupiah
IDR
0,0116
100 Iranian rials
IRR
0,0040
1 Swedish krona
SEK
0,1689
1 Swiss franc
CHF
1,7187
1 Israeli shekel
ILS
0,4990
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
1,3263
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
5,5416
1 Kazakh tenge
KZT
0,0039
1 Kyrgyz som
KGS
0,0209
100 Lebanese pound
LBP
0,1126
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
0,3850
1 Mexican peso
MXN
0,0845
1 Moldovan leu
MDL
0,0894
1 Egyptian pound
EGP
0,0909
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
0,1739
100 Uzbek soum
UZS
0,0154
1 Polish zloty
PLN
0,3861
1 Russian ruble
RUB
0,0292
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
1,2225
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
0,4531
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)
XDR
2,2777
1 Turkish lira
TRY
0,0984
1 Taiwan dollar
TWD
0,0571
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
0,1445
1 New Turkmen manat
TMT
0,4857
1 Ukrainian hryvna
UAH
0,0576
100 Japanese yen
JPY
1,2585
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
1,0768