Minister: Shusha becoming center of green energy zone

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that Shusha, which has been a source of spiritual energy throughout history, is already becoming the center of the green energy zone, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during an opening speech at a special session, entitled “Path to net-zero: development of green energy potential of liberated territories” held in Shusha within the Baku Energy Week, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

“Another confirmation of this is the choice of Shusha today as a place for signing a document of cooperation on 4,000MW wind and solar power projects. Most of these multibillion-dollar investment offers cover our liberated territories. This is a demonstration of the attractiveness of Azerbaijan and this region for investors and a great contribution to our energy system,” he said.

He noted that 20MW power plants were put into operation as part of a large-scale restoration and construction process in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.

“This year, another five plants will be commissioned. 19 substations have been built and restored in these areas, including Shusha, and currently, seven new substations are under construction, and eight are planned to be built,” he said.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan approaches the reconstruction of these territories in the context of modern challenges related to energy sustainability and support for the solution of the global climate change problem.

“The announcement by the Azerbaijani president of Karabakh and East Zangezur as a Green Energy Zone with zero emissions is an example of an advanced development policy,” he said.

Stressing that this region is ideal for the implementation of the green energy zone concept, Shahbazov underlined the cooperation with bp on 240MW solar energy in Jabrayil and that it's planned to attract private and foreign investment to the construction of 83MW 18 small hydroelectric power plants and 150MW roof solar systems in the coming years.

He also added that the commissioning of 140MW Khudafarin and Giz Qalasi (Maiden Tower) hydroelectric power plants, along with all this, new mega projects will contribute to the green development of the region.