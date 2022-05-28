Azerbaijan, Turkey sign MoU on economic partnership

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with the Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey Mustafa Varank, we talked about the strong ties between our countries, the development of economic relations and the establishment of joint institutions to strengthen cooperation in small and medium business, industry, as well as standardization and metrology," Jabbarov wrote.

According to the minister, the sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen economic partnership.