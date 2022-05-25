Official: Azerbaijan to introduce renewable energy sources in Karabakh region

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has extensive plans to introduce renewable energy sources in the Karabakh region, Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov said.

The remarks were made at the Italian Design Day 2022: Design and new technologies for sustainable development event at the ADA University on May 24.

According to him, Azerbaijan's strategy envisages electricity production on the basis of renewable energy sources, and very limited use of natural gas in Karabakh.

"Our plans to turn Karabakh into a `green' zone, a zone of renewable energy sources are large-scale in all respects. Our strategy, which we have been developing for a long time, is repeated in the EU strategy, which is very important from all points of view," he said.

The deputy minister added that the most advanced technologies will be used in the region.

Meanwhile, during the event, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said that the country is expected to introduce plastic processing technology.

According to him, the possibility of implementing plastic processing techniques in Azerbaijan is real. Moreover, the discussions on the topic have already been held.

"Nowadays, waste management constitutes a global trend. It also continues to be a challenge not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region," Babayev said.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev noted that the planning of cities and villages in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is almost completed.

He stated that today Azerbaijan is facing a big task - to restore the completely destroyed settlements.

Further, Guliyev noted that it’s planned to build new modern cities and villages in the liberated territories, adding that Italian partners are helping to restore the lands.

In a separate statement, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri said that Azerbaijan and Italy create synergy in the sphere of design.

"We will discuss the manufacturability of design, its regeneration, which is especially important in the world of globalization," the ambassador said.

Taffuri added that the exhibition will also showcase the work of Italian design professionals.

Azerbaijan is a major supplier of energy to Italy. Azerbaijan has over 100 Italian companies operating in various sectors. Furthermore, Italian firms have contracts worth more than €10 billion ($11.8 billion) for Azerbaijani projects both inside and outside the country.

Talking about the creation of the Italian-Azerbaijani University, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said it is a new stage in the development of relations between the two countries.

"I put my heart into the design of ADA University. The Italian-Azerbaijani University, which will be created in cooperation with us, is of great importance for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy," he stressed.

The rector also noted that ADA University is already collaborating with five Italian universities.

"I hope that ADA University, our joint efforts, and today's discussions will contribute to productive cooperation between the two countries," added Pashayev.

A document on the construction of the Italian-Azerbaijani University was signed and the ceremony of laying its foundation was held on April 2.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Azerbaijan's total investment in the Italian economy is estimated to be around €1.7 billion ($2 billion), with Italy investing approximately €770 million ($910.8 million) in Azerbaijan.

Italy was Azerbaijan's top trade partner in January-February 2022, with a total trade turnover of $3.1 billion between the two countries.

Italy was one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as well as an interest in participating in restoration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Thus, Italy and Israel have already begun work on a joint project to transform the liberated Zangilan region into a smart city.