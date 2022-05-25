TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani currency rates for May 25

25 May 2022 [11:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of May 25, 2022 was set at 1.7 and 1.8199 manat respectively, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR).

The manat rate in relation to world currencies on May 25:

Currencies

Official exchange rate

1 US dollar

USD

1,7

1 euro

EUR

1,8199

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,2090

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0,0143

100 Belarus ruble

BYN

0,6186

1 Brazil real

BRL

0,3527

1 UAE dirham

AED

0,4628

1 South African rand

ZAR

0,1084

100 South Korean won

KRW

0,1345

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0,0739

1 Chilean peso

CLP

0,2047

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0,2549

1 Danish krone

DKK

0,2446

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0,5944

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0,2166

1 Indian rupee

INR

0,0219

1 British pound

GBP

2,1313

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0,0116

100 Iranian rials

IRR

0,0040

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0,1738

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,7665

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0,5077

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,3257

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,5586

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0,0041

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0,0208

100 Lebanese pound

LBP

0,1126

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0,3870

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0,0856

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0,0890

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

0,0918

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0,1777

100 Uzbek soum

UZS

0,0153

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0,3958

1 Russian ruble

RUB

0,0307

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,2380

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

0,4533

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

XDR

2,2948

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0,1052

1 Taiwan dollar

TWD

0,0574

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

0,1361

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

0,4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

UAH

0,0577

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,3391

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,1058

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/220615.html

Print version

Views: 111

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also