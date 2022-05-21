Azerbaijani oil prices continue to increase

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.63 on May 20 compared to the previous price, settling at $121.62 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 20 amounted to $120.56 per barrel, up by $2.63 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $76.78 per barrel on May 20, rising by $2.47 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $2.48 compared to the previous price and made up $113.82 per barrel.

On May 17, the price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, edged up by $3.79 compared to the previous price, settling at $123.18 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 21)