Ambassador: UK companies in exhibition showcasing experience with Azerbaijan

By Azernews





UK Ambassador James Sharp took part in presenting the national British stand at the Caspian Agro exhibition in Baku, Azernews reports, referring to the ambassador's tweet.

James Sharp noted that six British companies, specializing in smart agriculture, sustainable water management, and plant nutrition solutions will share their experience with local companies.

The 15th Caspian Agro international agriculture exhibition and the 27th InterFood Azerbaijan international food industry exhibition opened at Baku Expo Center on May 18.

Agricultural and food industry products and services of nearly 450 companies from 24 countries are being showcased at the exhibitions, which will last till May 20. The expositions have been deployed in three halls, as well as in the open area of the Baku Expo Center. The exhibitions also present projects that are being implemented or planned to be realized in Karabakh. As part of the exhibitions, it’s planned to hold B2B meetings, Chefs Cup, Balik Ekmek fish festival, panel discussions, and a number of other events.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different spheres of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $28.8 billion out of $30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 million in 2021 and to $178.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.