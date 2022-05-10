Azerbaijan, UAE discuss Garadagh SPP project

By Azernews





Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates have discussed the implementation of the Garadagh solar power plant, founded in March 2022.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov with the UAE Minister of Industry of Advanced Technology, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and Chairman of Masdar within the World Utilities Congress Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

The parties stressed that the Garadagh solar power plant paved the way for new collaborations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed wind and solar power projects in Karabakh and the Caspian Sea, including the coastal islands, as well as the cooperation on green hydrogen and energy efficiency.

They noted that Masdar is interested in getting involved in large-scale wind and solar power investment projects in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the partnership with the United Arab Emirates and Masdar, which has a global reputation, in the implementation of the green energy policy in Azerbaijan was highly appreciated.

The sides also exchanged views on new green investment opportunities during the conversation.

On March 15, Baku's Gulustan Palace hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh solar power plant.

Masdar, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, will construct the plant. The project's investment cost will be around $225 million.

The plant is designed to produce 500 million kWh of electricity per year and supply it to approximately 110,000 households. Furthermore, the plant will reduce gas consumption by 110 million cubic meters and environmental emissions by 200,000 tons. Over 500,000 solar panels are expected to be installed.

The solar power plant is scheduled to be put into operation by the end of the first half of 2023.