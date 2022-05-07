TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

07 May 2022 [19:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $115.06 per barrel, having risen by $7.27 (6.74 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $119.04 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $110.7.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $113.83 per barrel this week, up by $7.35 (6.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $117.82 per barrel, while the minimum price was $109.49.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $73.85 per barrel this week, which was $7 (10.47 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $77.89 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $69.42.

 

 

 

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $110.47 per barrel this week, thus increasing by $7.16 (6.93 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $114.33 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $106.13.

Oil grade/date

May 2, 2022

May 3, 2022

May 4, 2022

May 5, 2022

May 6, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

-

$110.70

$113.55

$116.94

$119.04

$115.06

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

-

$109.49

$112.32

$115.71

$117.82

$113.83

Urals (EX NOVO)

-

$69.42

$72.39

$75.70

$77.89

$73.85

Brent Dated

-

$106.13

$109.02

$112.41

$114.33

$110.47

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 7)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/219778.html

Print version

Views: 75

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also