Farmers in Azerbaijan receive subsidies for autumn sowing

By Trend

Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture paid subsidies in the amount of 21.6 million manat ($12.7 million) to 44,423 farmers for autumn crops on April 19, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the agency, the subsidies cover about 111,500 hectares of sown area.

The amount of subsidies paid from 2021 through 2022 totaled 173.3 million manat ($101.9 million). The area under crops, for which subsidies were paid, exceeded 880,000 hectares.

The subsidies were transferred to the "farmer cards" of agricultural producers.

In accordance with the law, farmers can cash out 25 percent of the funds transferred to the card through ATMs while spend 75 percent (non-cash assets) to purchase the fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, seeds and agricultural products.