CBA talks projects for development of insurance market

By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is implementing a number of projects in the development of the insurance market, Director of the Department for Control over Insurance Activities of the CBA Vusal Gurbanov, told Trend.

According to him, one of these projects is to ensure the availability of insurance services and improve the quality of services provided.

"Implementation of the project for the digitalization of both compulsory and voluntary types of insurance will make it possible to receive insurance services in electronic form, and also, online apply for compensation in the case of an insured event. This will help increase the efficiency of the services provided and prompt response in the case of an insured event," he said.

For the implementation of these projects, the CBA has prepared a relevant bill - both a legal framework and a platform for controlling electronic systems, Gurbanov added.