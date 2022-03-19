KfW eyes launching new joint program in Georgia’s energy sector

By Trend

German Development Bank (KfW) plans to launch a new financial cooperation program in Georgia in cooperation with the EU and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to increase the country’s energy efficiency, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development told Trend.

According to the Ministry, the key areas of German development cooperation in Georgia’s energy sector are energy transmission, which is the rehabilitation and construction of transmission lines and substations, energy efficiency and energy policy reforms.

Georgian Energy Sector Reform Program is already being implemented by the KfW together with the French Development Agency (AFD) and the EU, the source noted.

"Germany is one of the most important donors in the Georgian energy sector and has been cooperating with Georgia in this field for more than 20 years. As a result, Georgia is now a full member of the European Energy Union," the Ministry said.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development will continue to support Georgia on its way towards a green economy, the source added.