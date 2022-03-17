SMBDA: Bill on venture funds may be adopted in Azerbaijan

By Trend

A bill on venture funds may be adopted in Azerbaijan in 2022, Orkhan Mammadov, board chairman of the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at a conference on financing small and medium business projects in the field of science.

According to him, the State Agency for the Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, the SMBDA, the Ministries of Economy and Digital Development and Transport are involved in working out the mentioned bill.

"The adoption of such a bill is extremely important. Besides, this will allow expand the tools for financing and developing the start-up sector, innovation and technology industries," added the agency’s head.