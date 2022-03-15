Country's foreign trade hits $3.9bn

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $3.9 billion in January 2022, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

Out of the total turnover, exports amounted to $2.9 billion or 75.4 percent, while imports amounted to $974.9 million or 24.6 percent. Overall, the country's foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $2 billion.

Compared to January 2021, the country's foreign trade turnover increased by 1.8 times in actual prices and by 17.8 percent in real terms.

Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 118 countries. Goods were exported to 66 countries and imported from 111 countries.

During the reported period, exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 1.6 times in actual and real terms and amounted to $232.2 million.

The top five countries importing Azerbaijani products were Italy with 50.1 percent of exports, Turkey with 9.4 percent, Ukraine with 6.5 percent, Israel with 5 percent, and the UK with 4.1 percent.

In terms of the non-oil and gas products export, the most export volume accounts for Russia (30.6 percent), Turkey (30.4 percent), Georgia (6.2 percent), Italy (4.7 percent), and Switzerland (3.3 percent).

Azerbaijan's top importers are Turkey with 15.8 percent, China with 14.5 percent, Russia with 13.8 percent, Kazakhstan with 12.6 percent, and Germany with 4.9 percent.