Baku, Nur-Sultan, Tbilisi to create joint venture for TITR dev't

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia are planning to create a joint venture for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), Trend reported with the reference to the Kazakh government.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the operational headquarters for anti-crisis measures. During the discussion, the results of the negotiations on the development of the TITR and issues of transportation of Kazakh goods were also considered.

In this regard, negotiations were held between representatives of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry, Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry and Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Ministry on March 9-10.

To develop the TITR route, the parties agreed to establish a joint venture that will address issues of tariff setting, cargo declaration, the use of unified IT solutions and the consolidation of transit cargo.

"As for the current route through the Chinese port of Lianyungang, the issue of reducing the tariff for transit cargo transportation is being worked out. As a result of the joint work of state bodies and business, at the moment there is no idle time of Kazakh cargo at the border with China," the statement said.

The route has the ability to transport up to 10 million tons of cargo per year, including up to 200,000 containers.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route starts from Southeast Asia and China, runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to European countries.

TITR is a consolidating organization, which represents today the interests of a number of countries and companies on the new Silk Way. It aims to coordinate the interaction of all the participants of transportation of goods and containers along the route from Asia to Europe and in the reversed direction, including needed informational support.