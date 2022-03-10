Baku, Barcelona ports ink cooperation accord

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Baku International Sea Trade Port and Barcelona Port.

The document was signed by the head of the Baku Port training center, Orkhan Adigozalov, and representatives from the Barcelona Port delegation during an event on "green ports, new port management tools" held in Baku on March 10.

The memorandum aims to transform Baku Port's training center into a regional training and logistics hub.

Furthermore, the document states that the training centers at the ports of Baku and Barcelona will make significant contributions to the development of human capital in accordance with the requirements of new realities.

"Green" port

Baku International Sea Trade Port Director-General Taleh Ziyadov stated that the work to turn the port into a "green" port in the next 10 years is underway.

He noted that the completion of the implementation of the joint project with the EU will be an incentive for the implementation of other digital projects.

"Our port, together with the EU, is working to establish sustainable activities. Azerbaijan has done a lot of work in the field of digitalization, in particular, in the entrepreneurship and business sectors. We have had a lot of practice in testing and using digital tools over the past two years," he said.

Noting that it is proposed to transfer the port's terminals to private sector management within the next 10 years, he added that this will improve work efficiency and expand international cooperation.

Ziyadov emphasized that the Zangazur corridor will open the shortest routes in all directions, increasing goods transshipment through Azerbaijan.

"The geographical location of our country and the port will make Azerbaijan a logistics hub and we are already trying in this direction," he said.

Cooperation with EU

The cooperation department head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Victor Bozhkov, stressed that the EU is a strong partner of Azerbaijan in all economic projects.

He stated that the EU will continue to support Azerbaijan's economy through grant funding and other means.

"We have many projects in Azerbaijan, and our goal is to make business in the country sustainable. The Port of Baku is one of the priority organizations where we focus on project implementation and support. I am confident that joint projects with the port in the area of digitalization and transition to green technology will expand," he said.

The official added that Baku Port is part of the EU investment program.