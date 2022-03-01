Azerbaijan's Antimonopoly Service talks about its activities for 2021

By Trend

The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry imposed sanctions on businessmen for 710,000 manat ($417,650) in 2021, the service's head Mammad Abbasbayli, said at a press conference on the results of its last year’s activities, Trend reports.

According to Abbasbayli, in the reporting year, 22 cases related to violations of the antimonopoly legislation were considered.

The cases concerned various sectors of activity, including the sector of compulsory medical insurance. As a result, financial sanctions in the above mentioned amount were imposed on those who violated the legislation, he said.

Besides, in 2021, 178 appeals about violations of the rules of doing business were registered, the service’s head noted.

"In particular, 15 appeals concerned violations in the field of advertising, and 96 - in the field of competition," Abbasbayli further said.

Last year, special attention was paid to control over state auctions, the consumer market, protection of producers' rights, and competitiveness, he added.