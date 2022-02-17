Baku Port boosts cargo transportation in 2021

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The total volume of cargo transshipment at Baku Port, an important link in the Trans-Caspian international transport route, increased by 14.6 percent in 2021 to 5.6 million tons, the port has reported.

More than 5.1 million tons, or 92.7 percent, of the total volume of transported cargoes, were transit cargoes.

Last year, one of the most significant increases in certain directions was recorded for dry cargo transshipment. More than 1.1 million tons of dry cargo were transported through the port, a 66 percent increase over 2020.

The number of exported containers increased by 11.6 percent, reaching 45,025 TEU.

Another significant growth was observed in the volume of transshipment of oil and oil products at the Dubandi oil terminal. The volume of oil and oil products export increased by 2.3 times and exceeded 1.1 million tons.

Moreover, in 2021, due to the continuation of restrictions at the borders imposed because of the pandemic COVID-19, there were certain changes in the directions of traffic on international transport routes.

As a result, there was an 8.8 percent decrease in heavy truck transportation last year. A total of 39,431 vehicles (TIR) were transported through the Baku Port, with 23,476 (59.5 percent) trucks traveling through the Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku route and 15,955 (40.5 percent) traveling through the Baku-Kurik-Baku route.

Overall, the Baku Port exceeded the previous year's forecast by 104%. The increase is characterized by an increase in the country's non-oil GDP and strengthens Azerbaijan's position in the region as a transshipment center.

"The observed growth of cargo volumes can be regarded as an indicator of strengthening of Azerbaijan's transit positions in the region and, in particular, of increasing containerized cargo and integrating corridors through Azerbaijan into international logistics," the port noted.

It should be noted that the 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) is an amorphous unit of cargo capacity that is frequently used for container ships and container ports. It is based on the volume of a 20-foot-long (6.1-meter) intermodal container, which is a standard-sized metal box that can be easily transferred between modes of transportation such as ships, trains, and trucks.

Baku Port is located in Alat at the intersection of two major transportation corridors, East-West and North-South. The port will serve as a major intermodal distribution hub, but it will also use an integrated development model that includes port activities, a bonded zone, the Alat township, and a variety of transportation and non-transportation projects.