State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting

By Trend

A preparatory videoconference meeting of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan was held in the presence of co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Japan Economic Commission, Vice-President of the Itochu Corporation Yoshihisa Suzuki, Azerbaijani ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade, Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada and Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Trend.

The views on issues of mutual interest were exchanged at the meeting. The prospects for further cooperation were also discussed.

A decision was made to hold the 11th meeting of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in autumn 2022.