Azerbaijan to host Baku Energy Week

Baku Energy Week will take place in Azerbaijan on June 1-3, 2022, Day.az has reported.

The event's program includes the following topics: "The future of the energy at the crossroads. Green Energy recovery", "Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the energy sector and forecasts for recovery", "New benchmarks for oil and gas in the new energy era. From Oil & Gas Company to Energy Company", "Oil & Gas Technologies and Artificial Intelligence", etc.

The most prestigious event in the oil-gas and energy sphere in the Caspian region - Baku Energy Week combines the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, 10th Anniversary Caspian International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition, and Baku Energy Forum which is the successor of Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

The events are organized by Iteca Caspian and its international partners with the official support of the country's Energy Ministry and State Oil Company (SOCAR).

Azerbaijan successfully implements a consistent energy policy, which results in stability and energy security in the region.

In January-November 2021, Azerbaijan increased its electricity production by 1.8 billion kWh, bringing the volume to 25.2 billion kWh. Electricity imports increased by 15.3 million kWh to 141 million kWh, while exports increased by 400.5 million kWh to 1.3 billion kWh.

During the first 11 months of the year, Azerbaijan's natural gas production amounted to 39.7 billion cubic meters of gas, while gas sales abroad amounted to 16.9 billion cubic meters. Some 31.6 million tons of oil, including condensate, were produced in Azerbaijan and 25.7 million tons of oil, including condensate, were exported in the first 11 months of 2021.