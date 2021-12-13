Investments in oil, gas sector drop in Jan-Nov

By Azernews

The volume of investments in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector decreased by 8.7 percent in January-November 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

Meanwhile, investments in the non-oil and gas sector also showed a 12.9-percent decline in the reported period.

Some AZN 11.7 billion ($6.8bn) were directed to fixed capital in the first 11 months of the year, which is by 11.2 percent less than in the corresponding period of 2020.

Of this, AZN 7.7 billion ($4.5bn) or 66.1 percent was spent on production areas, AZN 3 billion ($1.8bn) or 26.3 percent on service areas and AZN 887.9 million ($522.2M) or 7.6 percent on the construction of residential buildings.

Furthermore, AZN 7.8 billion ($4.6bn) or 67 percent of fixed assets were internal funds.

Some AZN 7.7 billion ($4.5bn) or 66.5 percent of the funds directed to the fixed capital was spent for construction and installation works.

Moreover, in the total value of fixed capital investments, funds of enterprises and organizations accounted for 54.4 percent, budget funds for 25.2 percent, personal funds for 7.2 percent, bank credits for 5.9 percent and other funds for 7.3 percent.

It should be noted that investments in the country’s oil and gas sector increased by 0.3 percent in 2020 while investments in the non-oil and gas sector in the country decreased by 12.3 percent.