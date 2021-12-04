Goods movement across Azerbaijani-Russian border to be accelerated

By Trend

The movement of goods across the Azerbaijani-Russian border will be accelerated, Trend reports with reference to the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor).

According to Rosselkhoznadzor, negotiations between the Deputy Head of Rosselkhoznadzor Anton Karmazin and the Deputy Head of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Rashad Mafusov took place at the site of the temporary storage warehouse of Southern Customs Terminal VIADUK LLC.

During the talks, measures were developed to speed up the movement of goods across the Russian-Azerbaijani border (the Yarag-Kazmalyar multilateral vehicle checkpoint).

The authorities of the two countries agreed on the required average daily rate of vehicles passing through the checkpoint, taking into account its reconstruction. The parties came to an agreement on a unified approach to the registration of phytosanitary certificates by the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and the verification of these documents by the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

Azerbaijani colleagues have expressed interest in speeding up the quarantine phytosanitary control in respect of regulated goods to the temporary storage warehouse of Southern Customs Terminal VIADUK LLC.

In turn, the Russian side recalled the possibility of supplying fruit and vegetable products by rail, and noted that the throughput of such movement of goods is much higher than when they are imported by road.