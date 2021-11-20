Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 10.285 manat (0.32 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.164,036 manat, increasing by 0.95 percent or 29.774 manat compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
non-working day
-
Nov. 15
3156,8235
non-working day
-
Nov. 16
3170,313
Nov. 10
3105,0245
Nov. 17
3152,089
Nov. 11
3141,4895
Nov. 18
3173,849
Nov. 12
3156,271
Nov. 19
3167,1085
Average weekly
3134,2616
Average weekly
3164,036
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.069 manat (0.16 percent). the average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.5 manats, which is 1.1 percent more than last week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
non-working day
-
Nov. 15
42,435
non-working day
-
Nov. 16
42,697
Nov. 10
41,3658
Nov. 17
42,431
Nov. 11
42,0148
Nov. 18
42,577
Nov. 12
42,7397
Nov. 19
42,366
Average weekly
42,0401
Average weekly
42,501
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1.821,366 manat, which is 0.05 percent less compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 18,368 manat (one percent).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
non-working day
-
Nov. 15
1823,3435
non-working day
-
Nov. 16
1853,2635
Nov. 10
1793,534
Nov. 17
1816,6285
Nov. 11
1821,3375
Nov. 18
1808,6725
Nov. 12
1846,183
Nov. 19
1804,975
Average weekly
1820,3515
Average weekly
1821,3666
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 106.046 manat (three percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3.649.64 manat, which is 5.13 percent (1.782,089 manats) more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
non-working day
-
Nov. 15
3545,809
non-working day
-
Nov. 16
3637,184
Nov. 10
3469,9465
Nov. 17
3679,9135
Nov. 11
3452,071
Nov. 18
3733,438
Nov. 12
3492,276
Nov. 19
3651,855
Average weekly
3471,4311
Average weekly
3649,64