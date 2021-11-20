TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

20 November 2021 [15:09] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 10.285 manat (0.32 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.164,036 manat, increasing by 0.95 percent or 29.774 manat compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

 

non-working day

-

Nov. 15

3156,8235

non-working day

-

Nov. 16

3170,313

Nov. 10

3105,0245

Nov. 17

3152,089

Nov. 11

3141,4895

Nov. 18

3173,849

Nov. 12

3156,271

Nov. 19

3167,1085

Average weekly

3134,2616

Average weekly

3164,036

 

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.069 manat (0.16 percent). the average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.5 manats, which is 1.1 percent more than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

 

non-working day

-

Nov. 15

42,435

non-working day

-

Nov. 16

42,697

Nov. 10

41,3658

Nov. 17

42,431

Nov. 11

42,0148

Nov. 18

42,577

Nov. 12

42,7397

Nov. 19

42,366

Average weekly

42,0401

Average weekly

42,501

 

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1.821,366 manat, which is 0.05 percent less compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 18,368 manat (one percent).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

 

non-working day

-

Nov. 15

1823,3435

non-working day

-

Nov. 16

1853,2635

Nov. 10

1793,534

Nov. 17

1816,6285

Nov. 11

1821,3375

Nov. 18

1808,6725

Nov. 12

1846,183

Nov. 19

1804,975

Average weekly

1820,3515

Average weekly

1821,3666

 

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 106.046 manat (three percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3.649.64 manat, which is 5.13 percent (1.782,089 manats) more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

 

non-working day

-

Nov. 15

3545,809

non-working day

-

Nov. 16

3637,184

Nov. 10

3469,9465

Nov. 17

3679,9135

Nov. 11

3452,071

Nov. 18

3733,438

Nov. 12

3492,276

Nov. 19

3651,855

Average weekly

3471,4311

Average weekly

3649,64

 


