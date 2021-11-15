TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

15 November 2021 [18:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuated last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $85.37 per barrel, having grown by 12 cents (0.3 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $86.24 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.13.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.45 per barrel last week, down by 15 cents (0.17 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.32 per barrel, while the minimum - $83.22.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.44 per barrel, which is 30 cents (0.37 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $81.46 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.21.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $83.72 per barrel, thus decreasing by 11 cents (0.13 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.57 per barrel, while the minimum - $82.65.

Oil grade/date

Nov. 8, 2021

Nov. 9, 2021

Nov. 10, 2021

Nov. 11, 2021

Nov. 12, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$86.09

$86.24

$86.04

$84.37

$84.13

$85.37

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$85.16

$85.32

$85.11

$83.47

$83.22

$84.45

Urals (EX NOVO)

$81.15

$81.46

$80.97

$79.43

$79.21

$80.44

Brent Dated

$84.09

$84.57

$84.30

$83.02

$82.65

$83.72

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/212196.html

Print version

Views: 84

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also