Turkey interested in uniting efforts with Azerbaijan in agriculture

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The International Business Forum president and the founder of Turkey's Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (MUSIAD), Erol Yarar, has said that Turkey is interested in uniting efforts with Azerbaijan in the agriculture sector.

He made the remarks during the 25th International Business Forum, which kicked off in Baku on November 15.

The IBF president stated that Turkey intends to meet the global demand for agricultural products together with brotherly Azerbaijan.

"Another topic is tourism. Azerbaijan has great tourism potential. We plan to realize the potential of the Caucasus winter tourism sphere in Azerbaijan," he said.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Deputy Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said that this forum will play a very important role in Azerbaijan's economic development and form a new basis for cooperation.

"Azerbaijan's ability to receive three million tourists a year and the existing potential to receive another 10 million, the economic resources of the Karabakh zone and simplification of visa procedures create attractive opportunities for investors," he said.

Stating that tourism is one of the most important sectors of Azerbaijan's economy, he added that there are also many opportunities in the construction sector.

MUSIAD's Board Chairman Mahmut Asmali said that the association will continue developing cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan through the 25th International Business Forum.

He underlined that the forum will lay the foundation for a new stage of economic cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"The businessmen will visit Azerbaijani enterprises and get informed of their capabilities. The work on the restoration of Karabakh and the spheres of economic development will be assessed," he said.

Azerbaijan's Agency for SMBs Development Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said that the forum will discuss investment opportunities that will be decisive for the future of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Stating that the coronavirus pandemic urges business circles to seek new markets, Mammadov noted that in this context it is no coincidence that the forum has been organized in Azerbaijan.

"More than 500 businessmen are participating in it, and the forum creates opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation for our country," he said.

He also noted that currently, the Agency accepts both local and foreign business projects related to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency and Turkey's Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (MUSAID) kicked off in Baku on November 15.

The forum is held under the "Azerbaijan: Pearl of Asia" slogan with the participation of the officials, businessmen, representatives of international organizations, diplomatic corps, chambers of commerce and business associations from almost 30 countries.

The panels on investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, in particular, in agriculture, industry, tourism, the investment potential of the Karabakh region, public-private partnership, as well as bilateral meetings among businessmen will be organized. The businessmen will review the work process at a number of manufacturing enterprises in Baku and districts of the country and will discuss the opportunities for cooperation and investment with local businessmen within the forum.

Some 500 foreign investors and businessmen are expected to participate in the forum, which will last until November 17.