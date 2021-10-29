Azerbaijan supplies gas to Bulgaria four times cheaper than Russia

By Trend

The price of Azerbaijani natural gas supplied to Bulgaria is four times lower than the cost of Russian, Chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation of Bulgaria Ivan Ivanov said, Trend reports citing Naviny.

Ivanov said that Bulgaria imports from Azerbaijan only 350 million cubic meters of gas out of the agreed 1 billion cubic meters per year.

The head of Bulgargaz Nikolay Pavlov noted that all the price advantages of Azerbaijani gas and gas from other suppliers are in favor of consumers.

Now Azerbaijani gas is supplied to Bulgaria through the existing line with a capacity of 3.68 billion cubic meters per year at the Kula-Sidirokastro border point with Greece.

Azerbaijani gas supplies via the 878-kilometer TAP gas pipeline to consumers in Italy, Greece and Bulgaria began on December 31, 2020.

The gas pipeline is designed to transport 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from the Shah Deniz field through Greece and Albania to Western Europe.