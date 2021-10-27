Turkey ready to invest in restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh

By Trend

Turkey is ready to invest in Azerbaijan's projects, especially in the restoration of Karabakh, Head of the Office for Investments under the Administration of the President of Turkey, Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, said during the Summit on Investments and Culture of Azerbaijan, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the support of the Ministries of Economy and Culture, Trend reports.

He noted that external direct investments contribute to the development of the country's economy.

"We have been supporting cross-border projects since 2003. Since that period, our investments in such projects have amounted to over $3 billion, and the share of the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is over 50 percent," said Daglioglu.

According to him, the potential of the OIC member countries is much greater.

"We must promote investments between the OIC countries. In addition, I consider it an important step to support startups, and we, as investors, must help the development of this sector," the office’s head added.