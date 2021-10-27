Azerbaijan,Turkmenistan involved in large transport projects

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are increasing their transport potential and implementing major international and regional transport projects.

The remarks were made by the representatives of the seaports of the two countries during an online meeting, Day.az reported, quoting the embassy of Turkmenistan in Baku.

The main agenda of the meeting was the issue of the necessary coordination of activities and interaction of ports in the transportation of container cargo through the two countries' ports, and the discussion of the issue of cargo transportation on the route Turkmenbashi - Baku - Poti.

The parties discussed the issues of further development of cooperation between the seaports of the two countries.

The importance of close cooperation of sanitary-epidemiological, customs, and border services of the ports during the COVID-19 pandemic was noted in the cargo transportation activities.

“Heads of seaports noted the need to strengthen close cooperation and mutual support of the Caspian region countries in these difficult conditions. The need to continue work on attracting cargo flow to maintain stable operation of the transport corridor despite the difficult conditions amid the pandemic was noted," the embassy stated.

The parties also emphasized the special importance of the development of transport and transit infrastructure for Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, which have favorable geographical locations.

It was noted that both countries are consistently building up their transport potential, initiating and implementing large international and regional projects in the transport field, designed to bring international economic and trade cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have signed the memorandum of understanding over the joint exploration of the Dostlug gas field on January 21. According to estimates of experts, the Dostlug gas field contains natural gas and 60-70 million tons of oil.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on January 21 that the signed agreement opens a new page in the development of the Caspian's hydrocarbon resources.

"This project will contribute to the strengthening of the energy security of our countries, as well as our neighbors. This project opens up great export opportunities, thereby contributing to the growth of the well-being of our peoples," the president said.

In turn, the Turkmen leader noted that the signing of the memorandum marks a new stage in the energy cooperation between two countries in the Caspian Sea.

The deal will enable future transport of Turkmen hydrocarbons to Europe via Azerbaijan, thereby bolstering Azerbaijan’s position as a regional energy hub and Europe’s energy provider.