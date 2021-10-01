Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 37.1 pct

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of its non-oil exports by $429 million or 37.1 percent in January-August 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its September export review.

In the first eight months of the year, the volume of Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $13 billion, including $1.6 billion in the non-oil sector.

In the list of non-oil exports, cotton yarn ranked first with $143.8 million, followed by gold with $140.1 million and tomatoes with $128.2 million.

In the reported period, the non-oil goods worth $522.3 million were exported to Russia, $407.3 million to Turkey, $154.9 million to Switzerland, $109.5 million to Georgia and $48 million to the U.S.

In August 2021, Azerbaijan's total exports amounted to $1.6 billion. The non-oil exports increased by 95.3 percent to $230.4 million during the reported month. The food exports increased by 53.1 percent to $38.3 million, while the non-food exports increased by 106.6 percent to $192.1 million.

The top three countries in terms of the non-oil products export in August were Russia with $54.4 million, Turkey with $48 million, and Switzerland with $25.5 million.

The export review also provided information about export orders received by Azexport.az portal. Thus, the portal received orders in the amount of $40.8 million in August 2021. In addition, in January-August 2021 Azexport.az received export orders for $324.4 million. It should be noted that from January 2017 to August 31, 2021, the portal received export orders worth $2.5 billion from 145 countries.

Additionally, the value of the non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in September this year amounted to $16.7 million. From 2017 to October 2021, the value of goods and products exported through the Single Window Export Support Centre was $641.7 million.

The export review aims to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.