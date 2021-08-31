Azerbaijan introduces online queue app for SMEs

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has introduced an online queue application for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Yevlakh and Khachmaz regions, The Ministry of Economy reported on August 31.

The mobile application enables the entrepreneurs to use the services of Yevlakh and Khachmaz SMEs centers by making online appointments without visiting the venue, the ministry said.

The application also allows entrepreneurs to track the number and the end of queues in SME centers that prevents them wasting the time, the ministry added.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy encourages entrepreneurs operating in Yevlakh, Khachmaz and surrounding areas to take advantage of the new “KOB novbe” (SME queue) application.

Entrepreneurs can download the application from GooglePlay on their mobile devices that runs Android operating systems.

It should be noted that in the first half of 2021, a total of 16,280 services were provided to entrepreneurs in Khachmaz and Yevlakh SMEs, including 15,276 government-to-businesses ("G2B") and 1,004 business-to-businesses ("B2B").

Moreover, over 200 G2B and B2B services are provided to entrepreneurs by about 20 public and private organizations in each of the SME centers.

Meantime, The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy held an online meeting with the representatives of the Azerbaijan Innovations Export Consortium (Azinnex) to discuss the issues such as the sale of innovative products, the existing difficulties in exports, their solution, increasing access to foreign markets and the development of the industry, the ministry reported on August 30.

Furthermore, the issues of mutual interest such as tax legislations and future cooperation have also been discussed during the meeting.

It should be noted that the tax service often holds such meetings with business associations to learn the problems that they face and to support them in overcoming such difficulties.