Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 volume of non-oil exports to Italy

By Trend

Azerbaijan exported 35.9 percent of all products of the country's non-oil sector to Italy from January to June 2021, Trend reports citing the report of the State Customs Committee.

According to the report, in the reporting period 15.7 percent of the total export volume accounted for Turkey, 4.7 percent - Russia, 4.4 percent - Georgia, four percent - India, 3.9 percent - Spain, 3.7 percent - Israel, 2.9 percent - Portugal, and 2.6 percent – Croatia.

Besides, 2.3 percent accounted for Ukraine and Tunisia each, 1.6 percent - Canada, UK and Germany each, 1.5 percent Thailand, 1.4 percent - Belarus and China each and 8.5 percent - for other countries.

In terms of the value of Azerbaijan's exported goods, Russia ranked first - 34.7 percent.

Some 26.6 percent of the total value fell on Turkey, 10.1 percent - Switzerland -, 6.9 percent - Georgia, 2.6 percent - the US, 1.8 percent - China and Ukraine each, 1.5 percent - Turkmenistan, 1.3 percent - Kazakhstan, and one percent - Uzbekistan.

In the first half of this year the export of fresh fruit has increased by 38.8 percent, potatoes - by 12.9 percent, sugar - doubled, vegetable oils - by 27.8 percent, fruit drinks and vegetables - by 15.5 percent, canned vegetables and fruits - by 19.7 percent, grape wine and juice - by 10.7 percent, cotton fiber - 1.9 times, cotton yarn - 1.8 times, pipes made of ferrous metals - by 12 percent compared to the same period of 2020

During the reporting period, imports of fresh vegetables have reduced by 23.6 percent, tea - by 21.3 percent, tobacco - by 45.9 percent, margarine and other food additives - by 30.7 percent, polyethylene - by 11.5 percent, untreated aluminum - by 41.8 percent and bentonite - by 4.2 percent.