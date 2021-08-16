Azerbaijan starts providing social services to COVID-passport holders

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the subordinate structures, and DOST Centers [Sustainable and Operative Social Provision Agency's centers] began accepting and considering appeals of only citizens with a document on vaccination against coronavirus (COVID passport) from August 16, 2021, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, the citizens' appeals through its electronic services (including an application declaration for receiving targeted state social assistance) will be considered only after entering data of the COVID passport.

The mission of DOST Agency is to improve the welfare of the population, increase public care for vulnerable groups, and use innovative solutions to achieve this goal.

