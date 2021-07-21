Norway removes Azerbaijan from list of countries not recommended for travel

By Trend





Norway has removed Azerbaijan from the list of countries not recommended for visiting, Trend reports citing SchengenVisaInfo.com.

According to the information, the decision entered into force on July 19. However, the exclusion of a country from this list does not mean that those arriving from there will not have to follow the quarantine requirements.

At the moment, Norway includes Azerbaijan on the "purple" list for coronavirus, which means that the country registers a small number of new cases of infection per day.