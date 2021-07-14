Gold price in Azerbaijan rising

By Trend

Prices on precious metals, excluding gold, decreased in Azerbaijan on July 14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 6.2815 manat or $3.69 (0.2 percent) and made up 3,083.341 manat or $1,813.73 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2893 manat or 17 cents (0.65 percent) and amounted to 44.3345 manat ($26.07).

The price of platinum decreased by 19.2355 manat or $11.315 (1.01 percent) and equaled to 1,889.6265 manat ($1,111.54).

The price of palladium decreased by 24.956 manat or $14.68 (0.51 percent) and stood at 4,822.883 manat ($2,836.99).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 82.1865 manat or $48.345 (2.6 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 2.9842 manat or $1.75 (6.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 59.9165 manat or $35.24 per ounce (3.1 percent), while palladium increased by 111.758 manat or $65.74 (2.4 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold grew by 25.6275 manat or $15.075 (0.8 percent), silver grew by 11.9849 manat or $7.04 (37 percent), platinum increased by 468.1545 manat or $275.385 (32.9 percent), and palladium increased by 1,443.1215 manat or 0.84 cents (42.7 percent).