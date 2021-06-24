ASAN Service boss, UN envoy mull joint projects, successful cooperation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

ASAN Service Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev and UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai have discussed the ongoing successful cooperation and joint projects, Azertag reported on June 23.

At their meeting on June 22, the two men focused on joint projects between the UN institutions and the ASAN Service, prospects of cooperation with the United Nations Volunteers Program (UN Volunteer), and the need to further expand the partnership in this context.

It was also reminded that the ASAN Service was granted the UN Public Service Award in 2015 and the UN special award for civil service development in 2019 for the introduction of digital governance.

Mehdiyev hailed Isaczai's successful activities in Azerbaijan and his contribution to the development of UN-Azerbaijani cooperation. On the occasion of completion of Isaczai's tenure, Mehdiyev wished the outgoing UN envoy success in his future endeavors.

The diplomat described the ASAN Service as Azerbaijan's world-renowned brand and said that he would continue to share this experience with other countries.

ASAN Service - the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations is a state agency for public services to Azerbaijani citizens. Established on 13 July 2012, the agency's goal is to make services more easily accessible to citizens using modern technologies.