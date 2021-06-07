Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $71.53 per barrel last week, having risen by $2.53 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $72.48 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.57.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.91 per barrel last week, increasing by $2.54 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $71.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.94.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $68.36 per barrel, growing by $2.3 (3.5 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.77.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $69.94 per barrel, which is $1.01 (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $70.68 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.32.
Oil grade/date
May 31, 2021
June 1, 2021
June 2, 2021
June 3, 2021
June 4, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
-
$70.57
$71.28
$71.8
$72.48
$71.53
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
-
$69.94
$70.65
$71.18
$71.86
$70.91
Urals (EX NOVO)
-
$67.77
$68.28
$68.28
$69.11
$68.36
Brent Dated
-
$69.32
$69.87
$69.89
$70.68
$69.94