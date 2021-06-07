TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

07 June 2021

By Trend


The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $71.53 per barrel last week, having risen by $2.53 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $72.48 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.57.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.91 per barrel last week, increasing by $2.54 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $71.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.94.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $68.36 per barrel, growing by $2.3 (3.5 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.77.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $69.94 per barrel, which is $1.01 (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $70.68 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.32.

Oil grade/date

May 31, 2021

June 1, 2021

June 2, 2021

June 3, 2021

June 4, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

-

$70.57

$71.28

$71.8

$72.48

$71.53

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

-

$69.94

$70.65

$71.18

$71.86

$70.91

Urals (EX NOVO)

-

$67.77

$68.28

$68.28

$69.11

$68.36

Brent Dated

-

$69.32

$69.87

$69.89

$70.68

$69.94

