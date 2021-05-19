Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow

By Trend

The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on May 19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 1.7255 manat or $1.01 (0.05 percent) and made up 3,177.929 manat or $1,869.37 per ounce.

The price of silver reduced by 0.6847 manat or 40 cents (1.41 percent) and amounted to 47.706 manat ($28.06).

The price of platinum went down by 30.8295 manat or $18.13 (1.46 percent) and equaled 2,076.839 manat ($1,221.67).

The price of palladium grew by 1.836 manat or $1.08 (0.04 percent) and stood at 4,952.015 manat ($2,912.95).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 157.2925 manat or $92.52 (5.2 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 3.862 manat or $2.27 (8.8 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 21.879 manat or $12.87 per ounce (1.1 percent), while palladium increased by 234.889 manat or $138.17 (5 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 227.477 manat or $133.81 (7.7 percent), silver grew by 18.6314 manat or $10.96 (64.1 percent), platinum spiked by 694.433 manat or $408.49 (50.2 percent), and palladium surged by 1,510.1695 manat or $888.33 (43.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 19, 2021 3,177.929 47.706 2,076.839 4,952.015 May 18, 2021 3,176.2035 48.3907 2,107.6685 4,950.179 Apr. 19, 2021 3,020.6365 43.844 2,054.96 4,717.126 May 19, 2020 2,950.452 29.0746 1,382.406 3,441.8455 Change in a day in man. 1.7255 -0.6847 -30.8295 1.836 in % 0.05 -1.41 -1.46 0.04 Change in a month in man. 157.2925 3.862 21.879 234.889 in % 5.2 8.8 1.1 5 Change in a year in man. 227.477 18.6314 694.433 1,510.1695 in % 7.7 64.1 50.2 43.9

---