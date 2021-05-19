Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow

|
By Trend
The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on May 19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 1.7255 manat or $1.01 (0.05 percent) and made up 3,177.929 manat or $1,869.37 per ounce.
The price of silver reduced by 0.6847 manat or 40 cents (1.41 percent) and amounted to 47.706 manat ($28.06).
The price of platinum went down by 30.8295 manat or $18.13 (1.46 percent) and equaled 2,076.839 manat ($1,221.67).
The price of palladium grew by 1.836 manat or $1.08 (0.04 percent) and stood at 4,952.015 manat ($2,912.95).
In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 157.2925 manat or $92.52 (5.2 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 3.862 manat or $2.27 (8.8 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 21.879 manat or $12.87 per ounce (1.1 percent), while palladium increased by 234.889 manat or $138.17 (5 percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 227.477 manat or $133.81 (7.7 percent), silver grew by 18.6314 manat or $10.96 (64.1 percent), platinum spiked by 694.433 manat or $408.49 (50.2 percent), and palladium surged by 1,510.1695 manat or $888.33 (43.9 percent).
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
May 19, 2021
3,177.929
47.706
2,076.839
4,952.015
May 18, 2021
3,176.2035
48.3907
2,107.6685
4,950.179
Apr. 19, 2021
3,020.6365
43.844
2,054.96
4,717.126
May 19, 2020
2,950.452
29.0746
1,382.406
3,441.8455
Change in a day
in man.
1.7255
-0.6847
-30.8295
1.836
in %
0.05
-1.41
-1.46
0.04
Change in a month
in man.
157.2925
3.862
21.879
234.889
in %
5.2
8.8
1.1
5
Change in a year
in man.
227.477
18.6314
694.433
1,510.1695
in %
7.7
64.1
50.2
43.9
