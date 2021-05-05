UNDP to support reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will support the reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti has said.

During the meeting with Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Fracassetti noted the effective cooperation between UNDP and Azerbaijan in a number of areas.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s effective cooperation with various specialized UN structures, Jabbarov noted that a number of documents have been signed and joint projects have been implemented.

The minister recalled the signing of the framework document on cooperation in the field of sustainable development for 2021-2025 between the UN and the Azerbaijani government on March 1, 2021. Jabbarov underlined that the document is aimed to contribute to the socio-economic reforms in the country, achievement of development goals in accordance with national priorities, and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Moreover, the parties discussed the measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to eliminate the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and highlighted the UNDP’s support in this regard.

Furthermore, it was noted that UNDP conducted a study in 2020-2021 to access the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on micro, small and medium enterprises in Azerbaijan and offered support in developing a competitive package for SMBs.

The sides discussed measures to eliminate the negative effects of the pandemic and the work done to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Moreover, Fracassetti met with the Center’s for Analysis of Economic Reform and Communication Executive Director Vusal Gasimli. The executive director provided information about successful economic reforms in the country and the Center’s activities and projects. During the meeting, special attention was paid to the technical support provided by the UNDP in the preparation of the Center's Strategic Action Plan and research in the relevant sectors.